Frieda A. Olson
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Frieda A. Olson

November 6, 1919-June 6, 2021

MOLINE-Frieda A. Olson, 101, of Moline, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 6th, 2021, at Heartland Healthcare, Moline, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 3 - 5 pm, Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, IL. Graveside services will be Monday, June 14th, 2021 at 9:30 am, National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Family and friends that wish to attend the graveside service will need to meet at Wendt Funeral Home no later than 9 am on Monday, June 14.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Welfare Center, Milan, IL.

Frieda was born November 6th, 1919, in Rosebud, IL, the daughter of Thomas A. and Myrtle (May) Smith. She married Raymond Olson on August 31st, 1963 in Rock Island, IL. He preceded her in death on May 7, 1998.

Frieda worked at the Eagles warehouse in Milan, IL and prior to that she worked at John Deere on River Drive in Moline. She was a life member of the Moose Lodge #190 of which she was very active in their Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the ladies auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post 1303, and a past member of the Moline Eagles Club. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and she especially liked rose and tomato gardening.

Survivors include two sons, Lawrence (Cathy) Bigelow, Moline, IL, and Phillip (Valorie) Bigelow, Moline, IL, six grandchildren; Chad Bigelow, Lance (Gekleng) Bigelow, J'Layne Bigelow, Cara Bigelow, and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and two sisters.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place, Moline, IL
Jun
14
Graveside service
9:30a.m.
National Cemetery
Rock Island Arsenal, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
