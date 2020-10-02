Menu
Funerals for Oct 2 2020

Today

Charmaine J. DeCrane, 11 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley.

Dean F. Minnaert, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan, IL.

Michael K. Ryan, 10 a.m., live-streamed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Robert B. Shipp 1 p.m., wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Karen A. Wexell, 1 p.m., Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services.

Tomorrow

Patricia "Pat" Ann DeSmith10 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson.

Agnes H. Koresko12 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church in Aledo.

Anthony "Tony" Oak 1 p.m., Hamilton's Funeral Home.

Michael B. Rowlands 11:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.

Sandra "Sandy" L. Saunders 11:00 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, livestream at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Gregory Stemper 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Mary Jo Ziegler11 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 2, 2020.
