Garrison R. White
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020

Garrison R. White

February 10, 1958 - September 30, 2020

Garrison R. White, 62, of Moline, was called home by the Lord, Wednesday, September 30, 2020. A burial was held for the immediate family at Riverside Cemetery, Friday, October 16. Thank you to life-long friends for your gift of understanding at this difficult time.

The son of Doris & Walter White, Garrison was born on February 10, 1958, at St. Anthony's Hospital, Rock Island. As a graphic artist, he completed the technical science requirements for a BS at Black Hawk & Western College. Garrison's illustrations were loved by many, as well as his published writings. A longtime musician, Gary had a caring love for animals, including his beloved cockatiels Boyd & Bowie.

Survivors include his mother, Doris "Dollie" White; siblings, Gregory S. White, Sleepy Hollow, IL, Alicia Lyn Burns, Spotsylvania, VA, Adrienne Joy Green, Windermere, FL, Walter Guy White, Fishers, IN, and Todd D. White, Ardmore, PA; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter, and Grandmother Lois (Lyles) Lewis. The family appreciates privacy, especially during this time of COVID-19.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
