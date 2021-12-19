Menu
Garry Joseph Hird
Garry Joseph Hird

November 26, 2021

Garry Joseph Hird, 82, of Rock Island, passed away at home on Friday, November 26th, surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial mass will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island. A reception will follow in the parish hall with private inurnment at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Garry was born in Dubuque, Iowa, the oldest son of George and Rosemary Hird. He graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque and served in the US Navy.

Garry married Diana Jacobs in 1965 and they raised two children, Pam and Kevin, in Rock Island. He was the patriarch of the extended family, known for his great cooking, and could always be found in the stands cheering on his kids and grandkids at their sporting events.

Garry worked as a detective for the Rock Island Police Department and in security for John Deere Harvester Works. He took his lifelong love of sports and founded The Sports Depot, Rock Island, in 1983. Even in retirement, he was a daily fixture at the store, sitting in his recliner and keeping an eye on things.

Garry is survived by his wife, Diana Hird, Rock Island; daughter, Pam (Christoph) Risch; son, Kevin (Leslie) Hird; grandchildren, Michaela, Brendan, and Lauren Hird and Austin and Ashley Risch; sister, Penny (John) Foley Cady; brother, Rikky (Toni) Hird; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial Mass
1:30p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Rock Island, IL
