Garvin B. Smith, Jr.

November 16, 1936-April 6 2022

MOLINE-Garvin Smith, Jr., 85, of Moline, went home Wednesday, April 6 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial Services will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Moline Church of Christ, 4800 38th Avenue, Moline. Private family burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.

Garvin was born November 16, 1936 in Lamar County, AL, the son of Garvin B. and Ozell (Malone) Smith, Jr. He married Shirley Howard in March of 1956 in Columbus, MS. She preceded him in death. He later married Glenda Wood who preceded him in death.

Garvin was first and foremost a man of God. His strong faith and love of the Lord was the cornerstone on which he led his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Garvin was a member and Elder at the Moline Church of Christ. He was pridefully employed as a Supervisor at Alcoa for over 35 years.

He loved spending time with his family and loved watching sports, especially when it involved his children or grandchildren. He was a huge fan of his beloved St. Louis Cardinals! He was our greatest gift and was loved beyond measure.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Peggy (John) Kluck, Thad (Sherri) Smith, Lorie (Steven) Crumley, Garvin (Helle) Smith III, Alesha (Franco) Runco, Daniel (Renni) Smith, Julie Moder and the late Titus Smith, sister, Juanita Sanders, brothers, Charles Smith and the late Daniel "Tony" Smith, 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be left for the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com