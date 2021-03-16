Gary L. Foster

August 4, 1949-March 14, 2021

MILAN-Gary L. Foster, 71, of Milan, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Iowa City VA Health Care System, Iowa City.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, with a service to follow at 1:00 pm. All visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge, with military honors. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Local #309 Veterans Assistance Fund.

Gary was born on August 4, 1949 in Moline, the son of Francis and Ruth (Harper) Foster. He married Mary Hynes on March 7, 1970 at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Gary was a proud veteran serving in the 3/187th Infantry Rakkasans, 101st Airborne Division. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal, working as an engineer. Gary enjoyed woodworking, golfing, playing pool, and spending time with his friends at Mr. Ed's.

Gary is survived by his children, Tim (Margret) Foster, Moline, and Stacy Jewell, Milan; grandchildren, Christina Attaway, Damien Foster, Korbi Foster, Mya Johnson, and Macy, Morgan, Kelsea, and Cooper Foster; great grandchildren, Thea and Riley Attaway, Liliana, Jase, and Lorelai Foster, Kingston Boone and Levi Bahrs; siblings, Bob (JoAnn) Foster, Milan, Arlene (John) Great House, Illinois City, Denny (Judy) Foster, Milan, Butch (Penny) Foster, Milan, Mike (Kathy) Foster, Milan, Steve (Sandy) Foster, Milan, and Kathy (Woody) Marshall, Bennett, IA; sister-in-law, Georgia Ernst, New Boston; and brother-in-laws, Pat Hynes, Sam Petersen, Andalusia and Ernie Jennings, Tipton, IA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K. Foster; parents; and siblings, Beverly (Robert) Bethel, Kenneth Foster, Marilyn Petersen, John (Linda) Foster, and Kay Jennings.

