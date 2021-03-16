Menu
Gary L. Foster
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Gary L. Foster

August 4, 1949-March 14, 2021

MILAN-Gary L. Foster, 71, of Milan, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Iowa City VA Health Care System, Iowa City.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, with a service to follow at 1:00 pm. All visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge, with military honors. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Local #309 Veterans Assistance Fund.

Gary was born on August 4, 1949 in Moline, the son of Francis and Ruth (Harper) Foster. He married Mary Hynes on March 7, 1970 at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Gary was a proud veteran serving in the 3/187th Infantry Rakkasans, 101st Airborne Division. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal, working as an engineer. Gary enjoyed woodworking, golfing, playing pool, and spending time with his friends at Mr. Ed's.

Gary is survived by his children, Tim (Margret) Foster, Moline, and Stacy Jewell, Milan; grandchildren, Christina Attaway, Damien Foster, Korbi Foster, Mya Johnson, and Macy, Morgan, Kelsea, and Cooper Foster; great grandchildren, Thea and Riley Attaway, Liliana, Jase, and Lorelai Foster, Kingston Boone and Levi Bahrs; siblings, Bob (JoAnn) Foster, Milan, Arlene (John) Great House, Illinois City, Denny (Judy) Foster, Milan, Butch (Penny) Foster, Milan, Mike (Kathy) Foster, Milan, Steve (Sandy) Foster, Milan, and Kathy (Woody) Marshall, Bennett, IA; sister-in-law, Georgia Ernst, New Boston; and brother-in-laws, Pat Hynes, Sam Petersen, Andalusia and Ernie Jennings, Tipton, IA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K. Foster; parents; and siblings, Beverly (Robert) Bethel, Kenneth Foster, Marilyn Petersen, John (Linda) Foster, and Kay Jennings.

Online condolences may be left to Gary's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E., Milan, IL
Mar
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E., Milan, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Gary will be deeply missed. We met as teenagers, had lots of laughter, adventures, and fun. I'm so thankful for the time we spent together the last few months. He brought a ray of sunshine into my heart and life when I really needed it. Gary will always have a special place in my heart. Rest in peace my beautiful golden friend.
Bonnie Proksch
March 18, 2021
Thank you for your service. We served during very trying times and we're unappreciated by many. Glad to see you got a Veterans Memorial Service.
James McDonald
March 17, 2021
God Bless you my friend another good dam soldier lost too soon. I have missed golfing with Gary in our league and in the Mr Eds tournament. Now I will miss a good friend but I will never forget you. I so sorry I will not make it back home for the services but I will be there in spirit you know that.
Kevin DeDobbelaere
March 16, 2021
