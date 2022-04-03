Gary L. Hesch

August 19, 1946-March 30, 2022

EUREKA-Gary L. Hesch, 75, of Eureka, IL, passed away Wednesday March 30, 2022 at OSF- St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 312 1st Street W., Milan, IL, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial, with military honors presented by the Quad Cities VVA Chapter 299, will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Gary was born August 19, 1946 in Valley City, North Dakota, a son of John and Lorraine Zuehlsdorff Hesch. He graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1964. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He married Georgia L. Rievers on July 11, 1965 in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on February 11, 2010.

Gary was employed with Caterpillar Tractor Co. in East Peoria for over 30 years. He was a member of U.A.W. Local 974, East Peoria, and a member of Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, East Peoria.

Surviving are his daughter, Tina Van Meer, Door County, WI; son, Jeff D. Hesch (Carol), Mackinaw, IL; grandson, Lance (Rachel) Van Meer, Monroe, WI; brother, Larry (Ione) Hesch, Taylor Ridge, IL; sister, Kathy Burcume, Milan, IL; nieces and nephew, Wendy (Todd) Custable, Amy (Mike) Nitzel, Cindy Webster, and Tim (Jen) Hannah, and their families.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law, William Van Meer; and brother-in-law, Richard Burcume.

