Gary D. Lehman
ABOUT
Bettendorf High School
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Gary D. Lehman

January 22, 1945-June 21, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Gary D. Lehman, 76, East Moline, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at his home. Funeral services are 11:30 AM Monday, June 28, 2021 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the VVA post 299 will conduct military honors. Visitation is 2-5 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Gary was born on January 22, 1945 in Davenport, IA, the son of Albert and Helen (Wanzel) Lehman. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1960. During the Vietnam War, he was a Seabee in the US Navy from 1964 until 1968. Upon returning from the service, Gary owned and operated a Shell Gas Station in Bettendorf from 1969 until 1972 and a Conoco Station from 1972 until 1992. He worked as a custodian for 21 years at Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Bettendorf, retiring in May of 2014. He met Mary Savala in 2000 at Willy G's in East Moline. They married on June 14, 2004 on Mackinaw Island, Michigan. Gary really enjoyed riding his recumbent bike, often pedaling 12 miles to work. He also enjoyed playing euchre, antiquing, zip-lining and spur of the moment road trips, often getting lost but quickly learned to just keep going-we will end up someplace

Survivors include his wife, Mary, step children, Joe Lambrecht, East Moline and Jeremy Lambrecht, Moline, grandchildren; Alexa, Isabella, A.J., Owen, Jayce and Kennedy, siblings, Betty Schneekloth, Overland Park, KS, Pete (Colleen) Lehman, Bettendorf, Wayne (Jean) Lehman, Bettendorf, Dale (Susie) Lehman, Odessa, TX, Sandy (Skip) Boldt, Wilton, IA, Ronnie (Lehman (Linda Carillo), Bettendorf, Carol Jansen, Ormond Beach, FL, Diane (Gary) Werts, Bettendorf and Dick (Chris) Lehman, Grandbury, TX and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Lois and Rita.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

I know that he let my dad work at the gas station at times when laid off at Farmal. Remember he would do things for my Grandma Velda.
Kimberly Dooley Richmond
Other
June 25, 2021
Dear Mary and Lehman brothers and sisters, I was saddened to read of Gary's passing. He will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Rita Lowry
Friend
June 24, 2021
I worked with Gary for 19 years at Jefferson. I loved our morning talks about his bike rides, the Amazing Race, and exercising. One day Gary surprised me with the gift of pepper spray to ensure my safety on my early morning solo jogs. He was always looking out for others. Gary was willing to help out in an instant and would always respond "job security." My other memory of Gary is that he changed into a different pair of shoes halfway through the workday. He said that it helped with comfort. I still need to give this a try! Gary was a humble man who will be greatly missed.
Renee Fluhr-Callahan
Work
June 24, 2021
I am very sorry to hear about Gary's passing. I worked with Gary for a very long time at Jefferson school in Bettendorf. He was such a nice man, and a very hard worker! I could always count on Gary! I will forever hear him say "Hey lou" when he said hi. And job security!:-) My sincere sympathy to your family.
Lou Ann Hoskins
Work
June 23, 2021
