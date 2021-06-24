Gary D. Lehman

January 22, 1945-June 21, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Gary D. Lehman, 76, East Moline, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at his home. Funeral services are 11:30 AM Monday, June 28, 2021 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the VVA post 299 will conduct military honors. Visitation is 2-5 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Gary was born on January 22, 1945 in Davenport, IA, the son of Albert and Helen (Wanzel) Lehman. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1960. During the Vietnam War, he was a Seabee in the US Navy from 1964 until 1968. Upon returning from the service, Gary owned and operated a Shell Gas Station in Bettendorf from 1969 until 1972 and a Conoco Station from 1972 until 1992. He worked as a custodian for 21 years at Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Bettendorf, retiring in May of 2014. He met Mary Savala in 2000 at Willy G's in East Moline. They married on June 14, 2004 on Mackinaw Island, Michigan. Gary really enjoyed riding his recumbent bike, often pedaling 12 miles to work. He also enjoyed playing euchre, antiquing, zip-lining and spur of the moment road trips, often getting lost but quickly learned to just keep going-we will end up someplace

Survivors include his wife, Mary, step children, Joe Lambrecht, East Moline and Jeremy Lambrecht, Moline, grandchildren; Alexa, Isabella, A.J., Owen, Jayce and Kennedy, siblings, Betty Schneekloth, Overland Park, KS, Pete (Colleen) Lehman, Bettendorf, Wayne (Jean) Lehman, Bettendorf, Dale (Susie) Lehman, Odessa, TX, Sandy (Skip) Boldt, Wilton, IA, Ronnie (Lehman (Linda Carillo), Bettendorf, Carol Jansen, Ormond Beach, FL, Diane (Gary) Werts, Bettendorf and Dick (Chris) Lehman, Grandbury, TX and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Lois and Rita.

