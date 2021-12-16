Gary R. Lentz

January 19, 1943-December 14, 2021

Gary R. Lentz, 78, Colona, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Genesis Illini, Silvis. At Gary's request, his body will be cremated and there are no services planned.

He was born on January 19, 1943, in Iowa City, IA, the son of Morris R. and Karen (Christensen) Lentz. He served the the United States Army. Gary married Linda Dobrinske on June 13, 1964 in Colona, and together they had 3 children. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and dancing. Gary had worked for the former Rock Island Lines and the Burlington Northern Railroad.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, children; Todd (Jody) Lentz, Colona, Don Lentz, Madison, TN, and Dina Lentz (Nelson Munoz), Colona, grandchildren; Holly, Heather, Hope, Kaden, Chastity, Kayleigh, Stephanie, and Chelsea, great grandchildren; Ava, Elaina, Terry, Calvin, Tyson, and Zachary and siblings; Gail Duff, Sherry Jipp, Marlene Duff and Jay Lentz.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lynn Duff.

