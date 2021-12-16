Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary R. Lentz
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Gary R. Lentz

January 19, 1943-December 14, 2021

Gary R. Lentz, 78, Colona, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Genesis Illini, Silvis. At Gary's request, his body will be cremated and there are no services planned.

He was born on January 19, 1943, in Iowa City, IA, the son of Morris R. and Karen (Christensen) Lentz. He served the the United States Army. Gary married Linda Dobrinske on June 13, 1964 in Colona, and together they had 3 children. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and dancing. Gary had worked for the former Rock Island Lines and the Burlington Northern Railroad.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, children; Todd (Jody) Lentz, Colona, Don Lentz, Madison, TN, and Dina Lentz (Nelson Munoz), Colona, grandchildren; Holly, Heather, Hope, Kaden, Chastity, Kayleigh, Stephanie, and Chelsea, great grandchildren; Ava, Elaina, Terry, Calvin, Tyson, and Zachary and siblings; Gail Duff, Sherry Jipp, Marlene Duff and Jay Lentz.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lynn Duff.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.