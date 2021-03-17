Gary A. Meyer

November 4, 1950-March 15, 2021

MORRISON-Gary A. Meyer, 70, of Morrison, IL, died Monday, March 15, 2021 at Morrison Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison, IL, officiated by Mr. Rich Criss, Ministry Coordinator at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison. A visitation will precede the service starting at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. A memorial has been established by the family.

Gary was born November 4, 1950 in New Brunswick, NJ to Ralph and Clarice (Siefken) Meyer. In 1969 he graduated from Tri-Valley High School in South Dakota. He attended Northwestern College in Orange City, IA and also Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL. On August 13, 1977 he married Dawn Marie Cary in Erie, IL. Gary was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and animals. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and greatly enjoyed spending time with his wife, Dawn. The two played scrabble until the very end.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn; one daughter, Julie Marie of Rock Island, IL; two sons, Daniel (Ting) Meyer of Taiwan and David Meyer of Wilmington, DE; four grandchildren, Ocean Adam, Windy Silver, Zella Marie and Phoebe Adele; his mother, Clarice Meyer of Morrison; his mother-in-law, Mary Kay Cary of Silvis, IL; two sisters, Brenda Meyer of Orange City, IA and Clarice Podeswa of Erie, IL; two brothers, Ralph (Kate) Meyer of FL and Calvin Meyer of Cedar Rapids, IA; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Meyer; one brother, Michael Meyer; his father-in-law, Kenneth Cary.

