Gary Munson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Gary Munson

December 5, 1941-June 17, 2021

MOLINE-Gary Munson, 79, of Moline, passed away, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be at The Parkside Grill (2307 5th Ave, Moline, IL 61265) July 10, 2021, from 12:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, Institute for Vision Research fund, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, Iowa 52244

Gary was born on December 5, 1941, in Geneseo, the son of Oscar and Ruth (Lindquist) Munson. He married Joann A. Olson on July 21, 1963, in Cambridge, IL. He was a former member at Cambridge Lutheran Church where he was a choir member and taught Sunday school. Gary currently was a member at Faith Lutheran Church, Moline. He was an auto enthusiast who enjoyed fishing and going to his cabin up north in WI.

Survivors include his wife, daughter, Paula (Brian) Modglin, Dardenne, MO; granddaughter, Carla (Thomas) Aubry, Ames, IA; sister, Marlene Gantt, Port Byron

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
The Parkside Grill
2307 5th Ave,, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
