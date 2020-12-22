Gary W. Sierer

October 18, 1947 - December 20, 2020

Gary W. Sierer, 73, of East Moline, IL, passed away Sunday December 20, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Gary's family plans to have a memorial service at a later date in 2021. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Gary was born October 18, 1947 in Moline, IL, a son of Riley and Thelma (Wessman) Sierer. Gary was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Toni A. Presson on August 7, 1993 in Coal Valley, IL.

Gary owned Blackhawk Tire, Inc. and Midwest Wholesale Tire from 1978 to 2012.

He was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. Gary never knew a stranger. He will be lovingly remembered as a kind, generous and giving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend to all. Some of his favorite times were those spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, with whom he created many happy memories and shared his humor. He loved all things Disney, frequently visiting Disney World in Florida, among other travel destinations. A pet lover, he was a dog's best friend.

Surviving are his wife, Toni, of East Moline; children, Lisa Sierer, Geneseo, IL, Melissa (Matthew) Brennick, North Carolina, Lance (Jessica) Sierer, Peoria, IL, Alicia (Shane) Dierikx, Coal Valley, IL and Noah Sierer, East Moline; grandchildren, Nicole Bender, Carter and Jacob Brennick, Dylan, Hunter and Landon Sierer, and Oliver Dierikx; one great grandchild, Hope, and one on the way; brother, Jon (Barbara) Sierer, Aledo, IL; father-in-law, Jimmie Presson, East Moline; mother-in-law, Mary Susan Tomlinson, Cambridge, IL, and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Jean Sierer.

Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com.