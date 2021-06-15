Gary L. Stahl

March 23, 1949-June 13, 2021

CAMBRIDGE-Gary L. Stahl, 72, of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home after a lengthy illness. Cremation has been accorded and a public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17th, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Private memorial services will be held on Friday, June 18th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials may be made to Valley View Club, Cambridge.

Gary Lee Stahl was born March 23, 1949 in Kewanee, the son of Howard and Donna Roberts Stahl. He attended Cambridge schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1967. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing in 1971 from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. He married Joyce Hunter on April 1, 1978 in Las Vegas.

He worked for Lohse Automotive in Rock Island for three years. Gary spent the next 30 years at E & H Auto Supply in Kewanee, where he later became the owner. He then was employed at Turpin Motors in Geneseo for 12 years before retiring. Gary enjoyed playing golf and had four hole in one scores. He also enjoyed going to his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. In his early years, he enjoyed bowling. He was a member of Valley View Club, where he served on the Board of Directors for seven years and the golf committee for 20 years.

Those surviving are his wife, Joyce, two sons, Adam (Alison) Stahl, Phoenix, AZ, Aaron (Kristin) Stahl, Cambridge, five grandchildren, Marissa & Landon Stahl, and Karter, Peyton, and Hudson Stahl. Other survivors include a brother, Larry (Wanda) Stahl, Cambridge, and a sister, Lori Johnson, Cambridge. His parents and a sister, Kathy, preceded him in death.

