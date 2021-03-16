Gary M. Warren

April 2, 1973-March 2, 2021

MAQUOKETA-Gary M. Warren, 47, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from injuries received in an automobile accident on Highway 61 near the Long Grove, Iowa exit.

A Celebration of Gary's Life life will be held from 3 to 5 P.M. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Rivergront Grille, 4619 34th Street, Rock Island, Illinois 61201. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois.

Gary Michael Warren was born on April 2, 1973 in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Clinton Edward James and JoAnn (Test) Warren. He was a 1991 graduate of Rock Island High School where he struggled to find himself. After finding his passion he attended the University of Illinois, graduating in 2004 with a bachelor's and masters degree in Engineering. He married Beth Ann French on August 8, 1998 in Rock Island, Illinois. After five wonderful children and many happy years they divorced. On November 17, 2019 he married Aisha Lyanga whom he met in Nairobi, Kenya.

Gary put his engineering degree into practice working for engineering companies in Texas with the last being Baker Hughes Company in Houston, Texas. While working his way up the company ladder he took a position that afforded him the opportunity to work throughout Africa for the last seven years.

Gary enjoyed spending time with his family, working on cars, houses, swimming, and playing soccer. Often times flitting from one activity to the other with unbound energy.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Aisha Lyanga Warren; children Grace Warren of Houston, TX, Caleb Warren, Aaron Warren, and Levi Warren of Maquoketa, IA; step-son Mahadi Lyanga; grandchild, Noah Warren of Maquoketa, IA; his parents, Clinton and JoAnn Warren of FL; a brother, Scott (Jen) Warren of Maquoketa, IA; and a sister, Kimberly (Jerred Harvey) Warren of Island Lake, IL. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, a brother James Warren, and a daughter Hannah Rose Warren.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials may be made to the program that helped to turn his life around, Prison Ministries.

Condolences and memorials may be sent to Carson Celebration of Life Center, 318 West Pleasant Street, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060 c/o the Gary Michael Warren Family.

The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of support or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.