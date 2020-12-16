Gayla Jean Grossman Graham

August 4, 1977-December 14, 2020

FENTON-Gayla Jean Grossman Graham, 43, of Fenton, IL, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, IL. A public visitation will be held from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, December 18th at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie, IL. Private burial will be held at Fenton Cemetery on December 19th. A celebration of Gayla's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to an education fund to be established for Gayla's children, C/O Stacey McCready.

Gayla was born August 4, 1977, the youngest daughter of Craig and Phyllis Graham. She graduated from Erie High School in 1996, then received an associate degree from Clinton Community College and a Bachelor's degree from Ashford University in Clinton. Gayla married Charles Woods in 2004, to which her children Audrey and Nick were born. She was re-married to Jerad Grossman in 2015, to which her son Everett was born.

Gayla cherished time with her family, loved holiday gatherings and hearing & telling stories. She loved all things nature and outdoors; fishing, kayaking, exploring, searching for four leaf clovers and tending to her pets. She had an artistic flair and had an eye for creating art by repurposing items. Music, dancing and singing were other things that brought her joy. Above all, she was most proud of her children and the love they reciprocated to her.

Survivors include her parents, Craig and Phyllis Graham of Fenton; children, Audrey Woods, Nick Woods and Everett Grossman; sisters, Susan (Brent) Seggebruch, Dixon, IL, Stacey (Mark) McCready, Long Grove, IA; and many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Lois and Everett Graham, and maternal grandmothers Betty Sarber and Frances Sayre. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com