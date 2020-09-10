Gene E. Clark

July 10, 1934-August 30, 2020

MOLINE-Gene E. Clark, 86, of Moline, IL, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Rockwall, TX. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

Gene was born July 10, 1934 in Belvidere, SD to George and Helen (Bossow) Clark.

Gene graduated from Alexandria High School in 1953, and then attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. He later graduated from Nettleton Business College in Sioux Falls, SD.

Gene moved to Moline, IL in 1959, and started working for John Deere Plow-Planter Works. While working for John Deere he performed a variety of jobs from being a file clerk to when he retired after twenty-eight years as a Parts Expediter.

After Gene retired, he enjoyed traveling and always liked to visit Branson, MO. He also enjoyed boating or going to casinos for some gambling. His hobbies were collecting anything related to racoons and Elvis memorabilia.

Gene is survived by his brother, Bob (Pam) Clark, Rowlett, TX; brother-in-law; DeWayne Hanson, Mitchell, SD; two nieces, Sue Hanson, Mitchell, SD and Tracy (Chris) Schelle, Chandler, AZ; nephew, Stewart (Jo) Hanson, Mitchell, SD; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Hanson; and nephew, Steve Hanson.