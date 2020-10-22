Gene Roskamp

August 10, 1935-October 8, 2020

Gene Roskamp, 85, of Woodland, Washington, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.

Services are 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with The Rev. Bill Adams officiating. Burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the service. Those who would like to remember Gene are invited to attend

Edward Gene Roskamp was born August 10, 1935, in Kanawha, Iowa, to George and Edith (Ruter) Roskamp. He married Margaret Eccles in 1956, in Belmond, Iowa, and they were later divorced. He married Lois Fulper Lester on February 24, 1968, in LeClaire, Iowa. They were married 44 years until her death on June 25, 2012. Gene was a self-employed long-haul trucker.

Gene's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was an avid fisherman, snowmobiler, enjoyed hunting, and was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He liked playing cards with friends, Western movies, was a ready wit with a quip or joke, and never turned down a good party.

Gene is survived by six children and their spouses, Jayney Roskamp of Portland, Oregon, Mike and Kimberly Roskamp of Woodland, Washington, Janet and Mark Fukae of Brighton, Colorado, Deanna Ruckdeschel and Mike Newlin of French Lick, Indiana, Robert and Sharon Lester, of Rock Island and Connie and James McKelvey of Cartersville, Georgia; ten grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; sons-in-law, Kenneth McMahill and Richard Ruckdeschel; and siblings, Bernard, Carl, and Percy Roskamp and Gladys Seebeck

