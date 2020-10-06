Genendal Brown Atwell

September 27, 1942-October 3, 2020

GENESEO-Genendal Brown Atwell, 78, of Geneseo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 12-2 pm, at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory - Geneseo Chapel, with funeral services following at 2:00 pm. Burial will be private for the family at Colbert Cemetery in Geneseo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, which will be distributed to First Presbyterian Church in Geneseo, Abilities Plus in Kewanee and the University of Iowa Hospital Lung Cancer Research Center.

Genendal was born September 27, 1942, at her parent's home in Pocahontas, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Russell Carles and Mary Louise VanWinkle Brown. Genendal attended school in Arkansas until her family moved to Geneseo in 1955. She continued her 5th grade education at the Methodist Church and graduated from J. D. Darnell High School in 1961. On March 15, 1964, she married Kenney Earl Atwell at First Presbyterian Church in Geneseo, IL. Together, they farmed and raised livestock. Genendal ran the combine while Kenney hauled the corn. This lady wasn't afraid to herd cattle, hogs and grab a chicken off it's nest. They raised their sons, Tim and Corey, in the Geneseo School District. Genendal worked in the Geneseo High School cafeteria for 27 years. She loved the outdoors, gardening, bowling, volleyball, and fishing. Genendal and Kenney were able to share some of their greatest joys spending time with their grandchildren, Morgan and Nathan.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 56 years, Kenney; mother, Mary Brown; her sons, Tim Atwell, Atkinson, and Corey (Kris) Atwell, Lake Villa, IL; grandchildren, Morgan and Nathan Atwell, Lake Villa, IL; brother, Carles (Dorothy) Brown; sister, Linda Lievens; sister-in-law, Jill (Jake) Hultman; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Russell, mother and father-in-law, Earl and Jean Atwell, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janet and Tom Fritz.