Geneva L. Stevenson

Geneva L Stevenson

May 8, 1925-September 10, 2020

Geneva L Stevenson, daughter of late Archie and Ruth Pettyjohn, was born May 8,1925 in Sweden, Missouri. She entered eternal rest September 10, 2020, at 95 years. In 1992 she married Wayne Stevenson, who preceded her in death in 1998. Geneva was the owner of Marilyn's Boutique for 15 years. She loved music, dancing and traveling.

She was survived by five children, Glenda (Dallas) Cunningham Lebanon MO, Marilyn Quick West Plains MO, Jerry (Marcia) Cook Sherwood AR, Ralph Dobbins Moline, Mary (Larry) Ziegler East Moline; Seventeen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother Bill Pettyjohn Port Byron; sister Phyllis Hamby Caulfield MO; many nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband, two grandsons Eric Barlow West Plains Mo, Caleb Brown Lebanon Missouri, brothers Lloyd Pettyjohn, Eugene Pettyjohn and sister Audrey Ralfs preceded her in death.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 2, 2020.
