George Everett Atkinson

November 1, 1944-November 28, 2021

George Everett Atkinson, 77 of Harlingen, Texas, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away November 28, 2021.

Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra (Freebeck) Atkinson, sons Jeff, Scott (Libby), and Gerrold (Carol), eight grandchildren, one great grandson, and sisters Kay Niemann and Lynn (Jim) Cimfel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Gregory and his best friend, Art Scott.