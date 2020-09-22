George August Willemarck

July 22, 1926- September 18, 2020

MOLINE-George August Willemarck, 94, of East Moline, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Centennial Rehab & Health Care, Moline, IL. Graveside services are 12PM Noon on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend would need to meet at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline by 11:30 AM to travel in procession.

George was born July 22, 1926, in East Moline, the son of Peter and Martha (Godfriet) Willemarck.

He was a graduate of United Township High School. He served as a US Marine during WWII, serving from 1942-1945. He married Katherine George, in 1965 in Rock Island, IL. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1981, after 28 years of service.

He was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. George loved following his grandchildren's soccer games and even was a "assistant coach". He enjoyed horse racing, and had authored a chapter in a book on the methods of handicapping horses.

Survivors include his children, Pamela Reedy, East Moline, Bruce Willemarck, East Moline; grandchildren, Richard (Nina) Nelson, Michelle (Lee) Singleton, Joella (Steve) Jones, and Travis Reedy; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, William Willemarck; grandson, Justin Reedy; son-in-law, Joe Reedy and good friend Donald E. Rogers.

