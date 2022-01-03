George L. Beeding Jr.

September 1, 1938-December 30, 2021

George L. Beeding Jr., 83, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family or Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

George was born September 1, 1938, in Muscatine, Iowa, to George L. Sr. and Harriett L. (VanAuken) Beeding. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1959. While serving in the U.S. Navy, he traveled to 18 different countries. George then married Lucille A. "Lucy" Heinze on August 21, 1960, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on August 26, 2016.

George was a Snap-On Tool dealer for 10 years before retiring in 1996 as a machinist at the Rock Island Arsenal after 28 years of service. George was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island, the Pontiac-Oakland Club International (POCI), and the National Street Rod Association (NSRA). He owned a 1955 Pontiac Chieftain wagon and most recently owned a 1967 Pontiac Catalina, which he loved to drive and take to car shows. He was very knowledgeable in building Pontiac engines. George enjoyed fishing and meeting his cronies for coffee at McDonald's every morning.

Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Russell Terry, Rock Island; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Carol Beeding, Aledo; grandchildren, Shaelyn Terry and Wyatt Beeding; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Emma and Dennis Swanson, Colona, and Frances "Fran" and James Ryan, Moline.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy; parents; and infant daughter, Cynthia Beeding.

