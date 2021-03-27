Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George R. Kean
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

George R. Kean

December 5, 1926-March 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-George R. Kean, 94, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home. Services for Mr. Kean will be 10 am, Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. The funeral service may be viewed via live-stream at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing required. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

George was born on December 5, 1926 in Chicago, a son of William and Marion (Robertson) Kean. He married Virginia Nickel on March 6, 1949 in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2018. Mr. Kean worked for Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Co. for over 41 years, retiring in 1988 as Electric Operations Manager. He dearly loved doing things with his family.

George was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and racing pigeons. He was fond of English Setters. George was a handyman, he could build or fix anything. He was a World War II Army veteran.

Survivors include his children, Karen (Pete) Nyman, Steve (Karen) Kean, Kathi (Craig) Allison; grandchildren, Brad (Dannie) Wilson, Jennifer (Eric) Lindburg, Doug (Jen) Kean, Becky (Chad) Kennelly, Ryan (Amanda) Allison, and Tyler (Hannah) Allison, step grandchildren, Chris (Monica) Nyman and Kim (Kris) Meyer; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Kylie, Robbie, Caden, Justin, Ryan, Kenzie, Ridley, Calla, Chase, Camden, Brynlee, Reid, Bodee, and Teagan.

George was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia; and a brother, Andrew Kean. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Apr
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Apr
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
via live-stream at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I remember George and Virginia from the good times at Desert Sun building 1. They were great people. Accept my condolences.
Lois Dineen
March 30, 2021
The Kean Family: Our sympathy to all of you on your loss. We both worked w George thru the yrs & he definitely knew his job well. Yet George was willing to assist us resolve any issues. Had a great smile too! Rest In Peace George.
Kathy & Kevin Schlue
March 30, 2021
George was a great guy, always upbeat and happy and added a smile to my day! He will be missed. Condolences, Congrats on a well lived life!
Allan Fiscus
March 29, 2021
Prayers to the family. What a great man
Butch & Debbie Yakovich
March 29, 2021
A good friend and much respected co-worker.
tom woodruff
March 29, 2021
I worked several years for George before I moved to Az in 1994. He always treated us men well and you could talk to him about any problem. Though I´d visited with him several times in Az, it had been a few years since we´d gotten together. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Greg Ullrich
March 28, 2021
My sympathies to the family. Although, I never met George, I feel I know him well living in his former home shared by the family.
Arlene Ries
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results