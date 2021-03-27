George R. Kean

December 5, 1926-March 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-George R. Kean, 94, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home. Services for Mr. Kean will be 10 am, Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. The funeral service may be viewed via live-stream at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing required. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

George was born on December 5, 1926 in Chicago, a son of William and Marion (Robertson) Kean. He married Virginia Nickel on March 6, 1949 in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2018. Mr. Kean worked for Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Co. for over 41 years, retiring in 1988 as Electric Operations Manager. He dearly loved doing things with his family.

George was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and racing pigeons. He was fond of English Setters. George was a handyman, he could build or fix anything. He was a World War II Army veteran.

Survivors include his children, Karen (Pete) Nyman, Steve (Karen) Kean, Kathi (Craig) Allison; grandchildren, Brad (Dannie) Wilson, Jennifer (Eric) Lindburg, Doug (Jen) Kean, Becky (Chad) Kennelly, Ryan (Amanda) Allison, and Tyler (Hannah) Allison, step grandchildren, Chris (Monica) Nyman and Kim (Kris) Meyer; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Kylie, Robbie, Caden, Justin, Ryan, Kenzie, Ridley, Calla, Chase, Camden, Brynlee, Reid, Bodee, and Teagan.

George was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia; and a brother, Andrew Kean. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.