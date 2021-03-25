Menu
George Jacobsen Landman
1950 - 2021
George Jacobsen Landman

August 8, 1950-March 21, 2021

HILLSDALE-George Jacobsen Landman, 70, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home in Hillsdale, Illinois. George was born August 8, 1950, in Birmingham, Alabama to S. Clyde and Jo Landman. George and his wife Carol Landman made their home in Hillsdale, where they raised their four children. He retired in 2010, after a long career with the State of Illinois.

George was an accomplished musician, playing multiple instruments and writing songs. He began playing in bands at the age of 14 and continued playing in groups and as a solo performer throughout his adult life. George also practiced Tai Chi and Tae Kwon Do, obtaining a fifth degree black belt. He was an avid reader and well known at his local library, often working on several titles at a time. George and Carol loved their numerous family pets throughout the years, rescuing multiple cats and dogs.

George is survived by his wife Carol, children Nissa Landman (Michael Graham), Andrew Landman, Hayley Thompson (Mike), and Aiden Landman (Chelsea), his grandchildren Quentin Graham and Heath Thompson, his sisters Lu Jean Tackaberry and Sara Jo Clay (Bud), his brother Fred Bohannon (Debbie), and his sisters-in-law Mary Sue Landman and Marianne Landman. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Sam Landman and John Landman.

George will be laid to rest in a private service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Port Byron. Due to COVID concerns there will not be a public visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Moore Memorial Library, Hillsdale, Illinois.


Please except our heartfelt sympathy on this occasion of great loss to your family. George was a good man and great friend his sense of humor and good will to all he met will be missed by everyone who knew him. I always looked forward to going with him on screening trips and seeing him at work as both and Officer and a Counselor. Again please except my sympathy and deepest condolences to the entire family! E.T.
Wm. Eric Thompson and family
March 25, 2021
