George F. Matthews

June 25, 1939-September 21, 2021

ALEDO-George F. Matthews, 82, of Aledo, Illinois died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Aledo Rehab and Health Care.

Per his wishes, cremation has been accorded. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2nd at New Boston Cemetery. The family request no flowers. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.

George Franklin Matthews was born June 25, 1939 in Aledo, Illinois the son of Denver and Katherine Kallenburger Matthews. As a teen, George worked at 5th Avenue Recreation in Moline. He went on to work at International Harvester for over 30 years, retiring from Case IH. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting as well as playing cards and bingo.

Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings: Donna Tharp of Joy, Illinois and Denney (Lucille) Matthews of Milan, Illinois; half-brothers: Pete Matthews, Artie Matthews and Donnie Matthews and 14 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Lucy Pestle, brother: James Matthews, and two nephews.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.