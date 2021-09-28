Georgia Herrera

March 12, 1932-September 26, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Georgia Herrera, 89, of East Moline, IL, will be 10am Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, IL. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Wednesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, where a rosary will be recited at 3 pm.

Mrs Herrera passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home.

Georgia Sandoval was born March 12, 1932, in Silvis, IL, the daughter of Eduvigues and Angelina (Hernandez) Sandoval. She married Raymond F. Herrera June 2, 1951, in Moline. He passed away March 20, 2002. She was a member of the former St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline, and Christ the King Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed visiting friends and family.

Survivors include her children, Pauline (Steve) Callen, Moline, and Norbert Herrera (Joseph Castel) East Moline; grandchildren Ashley (Nick) Carlson, and Zachary (Shawna) Callen; great grandchildren, Maggie and Peter Callen, and Elsie Carlson; brother, Tanillo (Connie) Sandoval, East Moline; sister-in-law, Dolly Sandoval, Silvis; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Frank Sandoval, Joe Sandoval, Santiago Sandoval, Ed (Teresa) Sandoval, Jenny (Charlie) Garcia, Mercedes Munos, Hope Vasquez, and Matter Sandoval.

Memorials may be made to the Fourth Wall Films.

