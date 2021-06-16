Georgie L. Pulliam

March 9, 1939-June 9, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Georgie L. Pulliam, 82, of East Moline, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her home.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Minister Loredia Nunn-Dixon will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00-1:00 prior to services. Burial will follow at Hampton Township Cemetery, Hampton. Memorials may be made to the family.

Georgie Louise Brown was born March 9, 1939 to Walter and Millie (Jones) Brown in Guntown, Mississippi. She married Earvie C. Pulliam November 23, 1972 in Carbondale, Illinois. Georgie worked as a laborer for Service Rubber, Rock Island, last working in 2001. She was a member of Trinity Community Baptist Church, Moline, Illinois where she was an usher. Georgie enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. She loved to dance, play bingo, trips to the casinos, and travel. Georgie was a great cook. Most of all, she loved her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of forty-eight years, Earvie C. Pulliam, East Moline, her daughter, Sheila Polson, Rock Island, her grandchildren, Suzanne Moore, Joanne Brown, Latisha Roberson, Dennale Yarbrough, Anthony Yarbrough, and Gino Bassett Jr., fourteen great-grandchildren, her siblings, Nettie Jackson, Willie (Rodney) Cavitt, Marion, IL, Mary (James) Williams, Dyersburg, TN, Georgia (Charles) Hughes, Carbondale, IL, Millie Dunn, Rock Island, Michael Brown, Gibson, TN, Alfred (Sheila) Brown, Carbondale, IL, Joe Brown, Moline, and Mary Brown, Dyersburg, TN, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her children, Charlie Brown, Willie Yarbrough, and Henry Yarbrough, her great grandchild, Jordan Yarbrough, her siblings, Theodis Brown, Troy Bond, Walter Brown, Pearlie Hays, Flora Price, and Charlie Brown.

