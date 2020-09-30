Gerald "Jerry" E. Borg

July 26, 1958-September 26, 2020

ALEDO - Gerald "Jerry" Eugene Borg, 62, of Aledo, ILL., passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with his family by his side.

Jerry graduated from Proctor High School in 1976, followed by a year at MSU Moorhead on a $250 tuba scholarship. Jerry's career of over 30 years in agriculture helped grain elevators run safe and efficiently. This journey took him and his family too many small towns across the Midwest, where he touched countless lives. He created music everywhere he went, picking up every microphone that crossed his path. Jerry was truly magnetic. His warmth and humility gave him a knack for making people open up. He had a zest for life, and loved his wife of 32 years, Lynn, and his children, Trevor and Jenna, very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Florence (Nolin) Borg. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Borg of Aledo; his son, Trevor Borg of San Francisco, CA.; his daughter Jenna Borg of Lockport, ILL.; brothers, Thomas (Jan) Borg of Spring, TX., Everette (Sandy) Borg of McCalla, AL., Richard (Sue) Borg of Duluth, MN., James Borg of Saginaw, MN.; and his sister, Barbara Borg of Taconite, MN.

A public memorial visitation will be held Friday, October 2, from 4 pm to 7 pm, at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds. Memorial services for Jerry will be private. A memorial donation can be made to the Intonation Music Program in Chicago.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and in accordance to guidelines up to 50 people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time.

