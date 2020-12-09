Gerald D. Patz

June 14, 1936-December 5, 2020

Gerald D. Patz, 84, of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Services will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Rev. Scott Culley will officiate. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number of visitors will be limited to ten. Face masks and social distancing are required. Restrictions apply to the funeral home and the cemetery. Memorials may be made to University of Iowa Children's Hospital.

Gerald was born June 14, 1936 in Lake County Indiana; the son of Harold and Marie (Schneider) Patz. He worked as a laborer thirty-nine years for Local 309 last working in 1995. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in Korea. Jerry enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and local quad cities racing. In his early years, he enjoyed hunting.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lynn Nance, Silvis, his son, Tom (Florence) Patz, Port Byron, his grandchildren, Jessica (Keith) Hill, Belleville, Illinois, Amber Patz, Cordova, Illinois TJ Patz, Coal Valley, Illinois and Dustin Patz Port Byron, his great grandchildren, Alissa Patz, Silvis, Ethan Ford, Belleville, Illinois, Kaylee Hill, Belleville, Illinois, Kody Hill, Belliville, Illinois, Alex Robinson, Dalton, Patz, and Maddax Commins, all of Cordova, Illinois, Jorden Patz, and Mylee Patz, all of Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara, his brother, Arnold and his son-in-law, Randel Nance.

