Gerald (Jerry) Dean Race

September 13, 2021

Gerald "Jerry" Dean Race, 72, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly Moline, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021, in Hope Hospice House with his loved ones at his bedside after battling cancer.

Jerry was born in Moline and graduated from UTHS. When Jerry was working at Eagles he met Linda Nelson and they were married on May 16, 1970.

He began his career at International Harvester-Farmall, Rock Island as a welder. He retired in 2006 after 20 years from the State of Illinois in the transportation department. For the last 10 years he and his fiancé, Vickie, enjoyed their time on Fyre Lake and Cape Coral.

Jerry loved golfing, riding his Harley, boating and was the Jack-of-ALL-trades. He recently remodeled his Florida home, built many things from scratch including his grandchildren's cradle and swing sets. He even built a car just given to him in parts.

Fun-loving, hardworking, handy, friend to everyone he met and ALWAYS giving the shirt off his back.

Visitation will be 4-6pm, October 1st, 2021, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private family service will be 10am, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. Everyone is welcomed for a Celebration of Life at Casey's, 1512-15th Street Moline 4-8pm.

Survivors include, Daughters, Melissa Race Rice (Duff), Naperville and Wendy Magnuson Mulligan, LaGrange, IL; fiancé; Vickie Vander Beke, Cape Coral and son, Nathan (Lisa), Port Byron; Sister-in-law, Tara Race, Louisville, IL and Grandchildren, Quin, Keefe, Drew, Braden, Maeve, Griffin and Hunter.

Preceded in death wife; Linda Race (Nelson); Parents, Gerald and Virginia and Siblings, Holly & Rick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Iowa City's Childserve.org on behalf of services for Autistic children.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.