Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald Dean Race
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Gerald (Jerry) Dean Race

September 13, 2021

Gerald "Jerry" Dean Race, 72, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly Moline, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021, in Hope Hospice House with his loved ones at his bedside after battling cancer.

Jerry was born in Moline and graduated from UTHS. When Jerry was working at Eagles he met Linda Nelson and they were married on May 16, 1970.

He began his career at International Harvester-Farmall, Rock Island as a welder. He retired in 2006 after 20 years from the State of Illinois in the transportation department. For the last 10 years he and his fiancé, Vickie, enjoyed their time on Fyre Lake and Cape Coral.

Jerry loved golfing, riding his Harley, boating and was the Jack-of-ALL-trades. He recently remodeled his Florida home, built many things from scratch including his grandchildren's cradle and swing sets. He even built a car just given to him in parts.

Fun-loving, hardworking, handy, friend to everyone he met and ALWAYS giving the shirt off his back.

Visitation will be 4-6pm, October 1st, 2021, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private family service will be 10am, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. Everyone is welcomed for a Celebration of Life at Casey's, 1512-15th Street Moline 4-8pm.

Survivors include, Daughters, Melissa Race Rice (Duff), Naperville and Wendy Magnuson Mulligan, LaGrange, IL; fiancé; Vickie Vander Beke, Cape Coral and son, Nathan (Lisa), Port Byron; Sister-in-law, Tara Race, Louisville, IL and Grandchildren, Quin, Keefe, Drew, Braden, Maeve, Griffin and Hunter.

Preceded in death wife; Linda Race (Nelson); Parents, Gerald and Virginia and Siblings, Holly & Rick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Iowa City's Childserve.org on behalf of services for Autistic children.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.