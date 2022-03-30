Gerald J. Schubert

April 29, 1943-March 26, 2022

A Celebration of Life for Gerald J. Schubert, 78 of New Boston, formerly of Mt. Carroll, will be April 30th, from 2 to 6 PM at the Naaman Diehl Auditorium, 811 S. Clay Street, Mt. Carroll, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Schubert Family for a memorial to be established. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Gerald was born on April 29, 1943, to Leroy & Mabel (Brunner) Schubert in Freeport, Illinois. After attending school in Mt. Carroll, Jerry enlisted in the United States Navy in 1960, serving for 8 years. He was very proud of his military service, witnessing many historical events. He married Barbara Lynn Smith on December 6, 1969, in Mt. Carroll.

Jerry's love for music grew during the Military, where he played while on shore duty in Key West. When he came home, he played for bands in the Carroll, Jo Davies, Stephenson and Whiteside Counties and Clinton Iowa. Jerry was employed with the railroad as a Carmen Welder, retiring from the Nahant yard in Davenport, after also working in Muscatine and Clinton.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, his daughters, Sherryl (David) Charles of Rockford, and Shelley (Raymond) Comeau of Mt. Carroll. Three loving granddaughters, Monica (Hector) Aponte, Natalie Comeau, and Mallory (Noah) Moser. Two Great-grandsons, Maverick Moser, and Dominic (DJ) Aponte, and his oldest and dearest friend John Haskins. Jerry cherished spending time with his family and they meant the world to him, and he made many happy memories with them. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Gerald J. Schubert, Jr., two brothers, Ellwyn Leroy and Wayne Schubert and 3 sisters, Maxine Labar, LaVonne Rockow, and Gayle Yenney.