Gerald "Jerry Wayne" Sindberg

WATSEKA, IL - Gerald Sindberg passed away in Watseka Il. on Sept. 15, 2000, at the age of 59. Jerry was a resident of Heritage 53 in Moline for many years. He was preceded in death by his foster parents Lloyd and Ethel Johnson of Kewanee. He is survived by Dan Johnson of Kewanee. The gratitude felt for the staff that have cared for Jerry over the years can not be overstated. They are god sent special servants! Burial will be in Plesantview cemetery in Kewanee Il. Oct. 6th. Condolences can be directed to [email protected]