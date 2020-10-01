Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald "Jerry Wayne" Sindberg

Gerald "Jerry Wayne" Sindberg

WATSEKA, IL - Gerald Sindberg passed away in Watseka Il. on Sept. 15, 2000, at the age of 59. Jerry was a resident of Heritage 53 in Moline for many years. He was preceded in death by his foster parents Lloyd and Ethel Johnson of Kewanee. He is survived by Dan Johnson of Kewanee. The gratitude felt for the staff that have cared for Jerry over the years can not be overstated. They are god sent special servants! Burial will be in Plesantview cemetery in Kewanee Il. Oct. 6th. Condolences can be directed to [email protected]


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.