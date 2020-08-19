Menu
Search
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald "Willie" Underwood

Gerald "Willie" Underwood

October 5, 1945 - August 11, 2020

ANDOVER - Gerald "Willie" Underwood, 73, formerly of Andover, passed away, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Swedona Lutheran Cemetery, Swedona,IL. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Military honors will be conducted. The service will be livestreamed and can be found at esterdahl.com. Memorials may be made to his family for a fund to be established.

Gerald was born on October 5, 1945, in Moline, the son of Harold and Kathryn (Seabloom) Underwood. He married Nancy Copeland in May 1969 in Altona, IL. Gerald was an Army veteran. He was a part of Orion United Methodist Church. Gerald was a spot welder for McLaughlin Body Company, Moline for 40 years.

Survivors include his wife, son, Allen Underwood, East Moline, brother, James Underwood, Orion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny "Butch" Underwood, Roger D. Underwood.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by Dispatch Argus on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.