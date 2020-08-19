Gerald "Willie" Underwood

October 5, 1945 - August 11, 2020

ANDOVER - Gerald "Willie" Underwood, 73, formerly of Andover, passed away, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Swedona Lutheran Cemetery, Swedona,IL. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Military honors will be conducted. The service will be livestreamed and can be found at esterdahl.com. Memorials may be made to his family for a fund to be established.

Gerald was born on October 5, 1945, in Moline, the son of Harold and Kathryn (Seabloom) Underwood. He married Nancy Copeland in May 1969 in Altona, IL. Gerald was an Army veteran. He was a part of Orion United Methodist Church. Gerald was a spot welder for McLaughlin Body Company, Moline for 40 years.

Survivors include his wife, son, Allen Underwood, East Moline, brother, James Underwood, Orion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny "Butch" Underwood, Roger D. Underwood.

