Geraldine A. "Gerry" Baecke

January 24, 1933-February 24, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Geraldine A. "Gerry" Baecke, 88, of East Moline, IL, will be 1:30 pm Monday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 11am-1pm Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Anyone wishing to attend must wear face coverings and respect social distancing. Mrs. Baecke passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA.

Gerry was born January 24, 1933, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Walter and Thelma (Martens) Griffin. She graduated from Moline High School in January 1951. She then went to work for Prudential Insurance Co. Shortly after leaving Prudential she worked for John Deere Plow Works for the next 12 years. She was a professional model with Ada Gaffney Shaft Agency for many years. She married Robert Baecke October 17, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.

Bridge, golf, and reading were her favorite activities. Gerry was a member of the East Moline Public Library Board for 37 years. She was also a member of Short Hills Country Club for 60 years and member of St. Anne Parish, East Moline for 60 + years.

Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Bob; daughters, Jane (Harry) Haedt, Bettendorf, IA, and Mary (Mark) Spranger, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Jonathan and Benjamin Haedt, and Grant and Sydney Spranger; and sister-in-law, Martena (James) Byron, Chillicothe, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Grant Griffin and Herschel Griffin.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial made be made to East Moline Public Library Building Fund or St. Anne Parish, East Moline. Please send memorials to the Van Hoe Funeral Home in care of the Baecke family.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Genesis Hospice Staff and the staff of Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the incredible care and attention she and the family received. They could not be more grateful.

