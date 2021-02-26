Menu
Geraldine A. "Gerry" Baecke
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Moline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Geraldine A. "Gerry" Baecke

January 24, 1933-February 24, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Geraldine A. "Gerry" Baecke, 88, of East Moline, IL, will be 1:30 pm Monday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 11am-1pm Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Anyone wishing to attend must wear face coverings and respect social distancing. Mrs. Baecke passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA.

Gerry was born January 24, 1933, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Walter and Thelma (Martens) Griffin. She graduated from Moline High School in January 1951. She then went to work for Prudential Insurance Co. Shortly after leaving Prudential she worked for John Deere Plow Works for the next 12 years. She was a professional model with Ada Gaffney Shaft Agency for many years. She married Robert Baecke October 17, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.

Bridge, golf, and reading were her favorite activities. Gerry was a member of the East Moline Public Library Board for 37 years. She was also a member of Short Hills Country Club for 60 years and member of St. Anne Parish, East Moline for 60 + years.

Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Bob; daughters, Jane (Harry) Haedt, Bettendorf, IA, and Mary (Mark) Spranger, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Jonathan and Benjamin Haedt, and Grant and Sydney Spranger; and sister-in-law, Martena (James) Byron, Chillicothe, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Grant Griffin and Herschel Griffin.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial made be made to East Moline Public Library Building Fund or St. Anne Parish, East Moline. Please send memorials to the Van Hoe Funeral Home in care of the Baecke family.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Genesis Hospice Staff and the staff of Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the incredible care and attention she and the family received. They could not be more grateful.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Mar
1
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
St. Anne Catholic Church
East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Bob, I'm so sorry to see your loss of Gerry. You and your family are in my thoughts an prayers.
Jan Johnson
March 6, 2021
Dear Bob, Jane, Mary and families, So sorry to hear of Gerry’s passing. She was such a lovely lady. You will always be remembered as the best neighbors ever. Tom and Marta
Tom and Marta Wohrley
February 28, 2021
Dear Mary and family. So sorry of hearing of the passing of your mother. Please know that we are holding you in our thoughts. Wes and Sandy Moeller
wes and sandy moeller
February 28, 2021
Jane, Mary and Bob...so sorry to hear about Gerri. Your mom was always so nice...I would see them every once in awhile at Adolphs and chat with them.
Annie Garrett-Jerzyk
February 27, 2021
Bob and Mary Shan and I are sorry to hear of Gerri's passing. We hope she did not suffer. May her memory be eternal. John and Shan Corelis
John and Shan Corelis
February 26, 2021
Judy and I express our sincere condolences to the Baecke family. I was privileged and honored to know and work with Bob and Mary for many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Julius "Jay" Van Paemel
February 26, 2021
Mary... I am so sorry to read Your mother has passed away. We will keep you and your family in our hearts and prayers. Much Love!
Vicky Schuttler
February 26, 2021
