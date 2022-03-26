Menu
Gertrude Arlene "Tootie" Davis
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
Gertrude Arlene "Tootie" Davis

April 26, 1930-March 21, 2022

CAMANCHE-Gertrude Arlene "Tootie" Davis, age 91, of Camanche, passed away on March 21, 2022 at Westwing Place in DeWitt. The family will greet friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Memorial services will be held following the visitation at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Bethesda Cemetery, Hillsdale.

"Tootie" was born on April 26, 1930 in Illinois City to Leonard and Florence Rausch. She was a graduate of East Moline High School. She married Randel O. Davis on May 29, 1948 in Port Byron. He preceded her in death on September 20, 1985.

During their life together, she raised two daughters, Deborah Lynn Lieferman and Karen Sue Douglas. She worked for Hammond Henry Hospital in Geneseo for many years. After retiring, she returned to work at Sarah Harding Assisted Living in Clinton and lived with her daughter, Deborah and Alan Lieferman. She loved spending time with her family, with her grandchildren and great grandchildren being her pride and joy. She also loved making crafts, but crocheting was her favorite. If asked how many afghans she had made over the years, she would say, "Too many to count!" She was a member of the Church of the Cross in Port Byron.

Survivors include two daughters, Deborah (Alan) Lieferman and Karen (Robert) Douglas; a god daughter, Lori Fanning; eight grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Lieferman, Michelle (John) Eversoll, Brian (Rebecca) Goodhart, Betsy Maertens, Todd Maertens, Jacque (Dave) Holloway, Dave (Debbie) Douglas, Wayne (Carmen) Douglas, and Terry Douglas; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers, and 1 grandson.

Online condolences may be left for the family at gibsonbodefh.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 26, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL
Mar
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
IL
