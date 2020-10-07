Gertrude "Trudy" M. Duran

October 26, 1954-October 4, 2020

Rock Island - Gertrude "Trudy" M. Duran, 65, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday October 4, 2020 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.

A private family live-streamed service will be 10:00 a.m. (CDT) Saturday, October 10, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, with online access at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will be in Memorial Park, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, at the funeral home. A family rosary will be recited following visitation. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, masks are required inside the funeral home, and social distancing is to be observed by those attending. Capacity limitations will be monitored. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Trudy was born October 26, 1954 in Rock Island, a daughter of Robert and Blanche (Roe) Mueller. She graduated from Rockridge High School, Class of 1971.

Trudy married Gonzalo J. Duran on January 25, 1975 in Andalusia, Ill.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for Servus Rubber/Norcross for many years and retired in 2011.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawks fan. Trudy's favorite times were those spent with family, friends, and with her beloved pet dog, "Grant".

Surviving are her husband, Gonzalo, of Rock Island; children, Ralisa (Ron) Stack, Coal Valley, Ill., Nicolas (Alexjandra) Duran, Moline, Ill., and Andria (Ken) Ellul, Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Adriana, Aliyah, Alexis, Isaiah, Roman, Mia and Noah; siblings, Deanna Hitchcock, Andalusia, Ill., Gary (Cindy) Mueller, Andalusia, Debbie (Greg) Fisher, New Boston, Ill., and Cheryl Mueller, Andalusia; and many nieces, nephews, additional family and friends.

Mrs. Duran was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Karen Doyle.

