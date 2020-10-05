Gertrude V. "Trudy" Westervelt

September 7, 1925-October 3, 2020

Silvis - Gertrude V. "Trudy" Westervelt, 95, of Silvis passed away October 3, 2020 at her home.

Graveside services will be 1pm Thursday at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Schroder Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gertrude was born September 7, 1925 in Sperry, Iowa the daughter of Silas A. and Fern Gesling Riepe. She graduated from high school in Morning Sun, Iowa in 1942. Trudy married Ramon Westervelt July 4, 1946 in Burlington, Iowa. He passed away in 1995. She was a member of First Baptist Church in East Moline and enjoyed volunteering at Genesis Illini Campus and New Hope Youth Center in Moline. Trudy also enjoyed tutoring, crocheting, and reading.

Survivors include her daughter in law Debra Westervelt of Crossville, Tennessee; sisters Geraldine Peterson of Burlington, Iowa and Marcella Krouse of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and a special friend Sharon Farral of East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Ronald, Kenneth, and James, sister Wahneta Goble, and brother Merlin Riepe.

