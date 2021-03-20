Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gil Gibson
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Gil Gibson

November 20, 1951-March 19, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Gil Gibson, 69, of East Moline, passed away, Friday, March 19, 2021, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.

Public funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Gil was born on November 20, 1951 in San Diego, CA, the son of Bill and Carolyn (Miller) Gibson. He married Michele Krol on October 13, 1979, in Silvis, IL. As a young man he would participate in missionary work involving those with special needs. He also interned to be a pastor while attending Bible College in Missouri. Gil was a member of Calvary Church, Moline. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, and frog gigging. Gil enjoyed spending time with his wife canning fruit and vegetables from their trees, bushes, and garden. He was always up for a game of basketball with friends and took great pride in being able to introduce his grandchildren to all kinds of different sports like wiffle ball, volleyball, croquet, and badminton. Gil will always be remembered for his strong faith, continuous smile and easygoing personality.

Survivors include his children, Sarah (David) Fritch, Joshua Gibson; grandchildren, Jack, James, & Jonathan; and cousins including, the Poynter, Winger and Krol families.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Chris & Jim Heri & Family
March 26, 2021
Jeff Wright
March 22, 2021
I will deeply miss working with Gil at John Deere. He always made my day when I would work with him and was very professional. I wish his family the best and my condolences.
Jason Farber
March 22, 2021
Chip, Diane and kids
March 21, 2021
Brandon and Brooke Maze
March 21, 2021
Willcox Family
March 21, 2021
My heart breaks for you and my memories of your family go back to 1979 when I met your mom at westside church. She and I were involved in street witnessing. Dana would sing at Crossroads coffee house in Rock island. A couple years later we met your Dad. He was so happy & hospitable. He loved to play with you kids and teach you so many things. Both of them are a godly example and leave a lovely legacy. May God bless you with His comfort love from Michael and Beth
Beth and Michael
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results