Gil Gibson

November 20, 1951-March 19, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Gil Gibson, 69, of East Moline, passed away, Friday, March 19, 2021, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.

Public funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Gil was born on November 20, 1951 in San Diego, CA, the son of Bill and Carolyn (Miller) Gibson. He married Michele Krol on October 13, 1979, in Silvis, IL. As a young man he would participate in missionary work involving those with special needs. He also interned to be a pastor while attending Bible College in Missouri. Gil was a member of Calvary Church, Moline. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, and frog gigging. Gil enjoyed spending time with his wife canning fruit and vegetables from their trees, bushes, and garden. He was always up for a game of basketball with friends and took great pride in being able to introduce his grandchildren to all kinds of different sports like wiffle ball, volleyball, croquet, and badminton. Gil will always be remembered for his strong faith, continuous smile and easygoing personality.

Survivors include his children, Sarah (David) Fritch, Joshua Gibson; grandchildren, Jack, James, & Jonathan; and cousins including, the Poynter, Winger and Krol families.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.