Gilbert E. Lawson

Gilbert E. "Sonny" Lawson

January 14, 1940- August 28, 2020

MOLINE-Gilbert E. "Sonny" Lawson, 80, of Moline, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Sonny was born on January 14, 1940, in Exline, Iowa, the son of Harold Gilbert and Ruby (Cline) Lawson. He married Betty "Jeanie" Nipper on February 25, 1977, in Rock Island. He previously worked at Oscar Meyer then as a teamsters truckdriver for over 35 years. He liked to be outdoors and enjoyed competing with his neighbors over who had the best garden. He loved being in nature, fishing, camping, and boating.

Survivors include his wife; children, Gene, Tammy, Sam, and Wendy (Doug) Stevens; 23 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dean Ray Lawson, three brothers, and two best friends, Danny Worth and Darrel Stark.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Aug. 29, 2020.
