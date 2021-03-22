Girard "Jeep" P. Carns

September 6, 1958-March 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Girard "Jeep" P. Carns, 62, of Rock Island, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Ind. Funeral services will be 10 am Friday, March 26, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Services may be viewed via live-stream at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing required. Burial will be private at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented.

Girard was born in Latrobe, Penn. on September 6, 1958, a son of James and Yolanda Lancianese Carns. He married Roxanne Whitcomb on October 16, 1981 in Rock Island.

Girard was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a business agent, secretary and treasurer for the Teamsters Local 371 in Rock Island and as a business agent for the Teamsters Local 364 in South Bend, Indiana.

Girard loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fixing and building a variety of things for family throughout the years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Roxanne Carns, Rock Island; daughters, Gina (Jason) Bowling and Nikki Carns, both of Rock Island; grandchildren, Laelle (Devon) Hahn, Bailee Carns, Kallee Bowling, Jordan Bowling and Lyncoln Bowling; great-grandson, Gio Hahn; and siblings, Jim (Marlene) Carns, Dennis Carns, Mick (Debby) Carns, all of Pennsylvania, Scott Carns, Florida and Kevin (Dawna) Carns, Angie (Ben) Holstein and Peggy (Harry) Goldberg, also all of Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Greg, David and Keith Carns.

