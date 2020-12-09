Gladys M. Olson

October 3, 1925-December 7, 2020

Gladys M. Olson, 95, a resident of the Knox County Nursing Home, formerly of Oneida, IL passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the nursing home. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Woodhull Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to Bethany Lutheran Church. Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

She was born October 3, 1925 in Moline, IL to Elmer and Anna Peterson Rehn. Gladys graduated from Orion High School in 1943. On February 28, 1954, she was united in marriage to Leonard M. Olson in Woodhull, IL. He died June 21, 2018.

Gladys was employed at International Harvester in East Moline for ten years and was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church and especially enjoyed her family.

Gladys is survived by a daughter: Anne Olson of Rock Island, IL; one son, John (Nancy) Olson of Broken Arrow, OK; one grandson: Matthew; sister: Joyce (Robert) Nelson of High Point, NC; one brother: Kenneth Rehn of Silvis, IL; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister and three brothers.