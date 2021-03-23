Glen "Pierre" Turner

August 20, 1928-March 22, 2021

Glen H. Turner, 92, of Rock Island, passed away Monday March 22, 2021 at his home.

Memorial visitation will be Tuesday March 30, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Attendees are will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Memorials may be left to a favorite charity. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pine Log Cemetery, Barber, Arkansas.

Glen was born on August 20, 1928 in Barber, Arkansas, the son of Clyde and Dewey (Cochran) Turner. Glen came to Rock Island with his cousins from Arkansas in 1949 and he had been employed at the former IH Farmall Works, Rock Island, as a welder until his retirement in 1986. He was a proud member of UAW 1309.

Glen was a loving father to his only daughter, Liz and her significant other, Joe Wietlispach.

Glen lived and enjoyed a simple life, he was a talented woodworker, loved gardening, especially proud of his strawberry patch. He would do anything to help his family, neighbors, and friends as he could fix or make just about anything and enjoyed helping others.

Glen is survived by his daughter, Liz Turner (Joe Wietlispach), Rock Island and sister, Robbie Beshears, Booneville, Arkansas and cousin Granville Presson, Fort Smith, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Dewey Turner, sister Delephlene Hope and special family friend, Bethel McElrath.

Glen's family would like to extend a special thanks to his caretakers Lana, Sandi, George and A.J. for their compassion and friendship, as well as Heartland Hospice for making Glen's final days comfortable and peaceful.

