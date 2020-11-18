Glenda J. Wise

June 22, 1939-November 16, 2020

SILVIS-Glenda J. Wise, 81, Silvis, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis. Visitation is 4-7 PM Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. In light of the Covid 19 Crisis, the family understands that being safe is very important to all of us. Social distancing and masks are required. Private family committal will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Glenda Granell was born on June 22, 1939 in Moline, the daughter of Glen and Florence (Prosen) Granell. She married John B. Wise on April 11, 1959 at the former St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. Glenda worked for the City of East Moline, in the City Clerk's office and retired as a police dispatcher in 1995. She enjoyed bingo, going for rides and spending time with family and her many friends. Glenda was a social butterfly.

Survivors include her son Mark Wise, Silvis, grandchildren; John Wise, Jasmine Wise, William Miller, Greg Miller and Kathleen Miller, great granddaughter Madison Wise, siblings; Sandra (Ed) Lasek, St. Pete Beach, FL, Kent (Nancy) Granell, East Moline, Mary Ann (Bill) Bender, East Moline, and Barbara Pulford, East Moline, sister-in-law Marilyn Granell, Silvis and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Eddie and grandson, Thomas.

