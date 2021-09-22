Gloria D. Fortin

October 27, 1936-September 19, 2021

MOLINE-The family of Gloria D. Fortin wish to express that Gloria has made her trip home to be with those loved ones who went before her and her Savior.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, Sep. 24, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 23, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, IL. or Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline, IL.

Gloria Warren was born October 27, 1936 in Moline, IL, a daughter of William and Edith Vedell Warren. She was preceded to heaven by her parents, William and Edith; sister, Shirley; brother-in-law, Harold Clark; nephew, Marvin and her beloved husbands, Harold J. Seuss, Jr. and Alonzo "Al" Fortin, Jr.

Gloria graduated from Rock Island High School in 1955, marrying Lee Tanner on June 8, 1956, and becoming a surrogate mother to his siblings at a very young age. Showing her great love for others, Gloria accepted that challenge.

Gloria is the mother of Charles (Lola) Tanner, Guam, Kevin (Shirley) Tanner, Milan, and Scott (Jolene) Tanner, Rock Island. She is the grandmother of Bradley D. Tanner, Deanna Tanner, Stephanie R. Tanner, Jay (Tina) Tanner. She also has several nieces and nephews, including Mark (Terri) Clark and Diane Andrews.

Gloria was a lifelong Quad-citian but she loved to travel, visiting many states in her travels. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline and the Happy Hookers Knitting Circle. She loved working on family history, was an avid painter and loved dancing at the Legion.

Gloria also worked several jobs in her life. Her favorite job was as a mom and grandma.

