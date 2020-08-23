Gloria H. (DeVrieze) – Isaacson

August 17, 2020

DENVER, CO-On August 17th, 2020, Gloria H. (DeVrieze) – Isaacson, finally realized her 15 year long dream, of being reunited with her beloved Husband: Glenn C. Isaacson. Glenn Isaacson went on before her in September of 2005. He has been resting and waiting patiently for her in the Hooppole, IL. cemetery ever since. After his passing. Gloria moved from their home in Annawan, IL., to live near her Son Greg Isaacson, in Kewanee, IL., for nearly a year. She then moved to Bluffton, SC, to live with her Son Gary Isaacson for a couple of years. Then Gloria was off to Denver, Co. to live with her Daughter Ganette Isaacson, until 2010. Gloria, Ganette & Gary's family all moved to Lawrenceville, Ga., at that time. Until 2014, when She and her daughter Ganette moved back to Denver, CO. Where Gloria resided, until her recent passing.

Gloria desired to be cremated and buried next to her beloved husband in Hooppole, IL. We, her Children, are in the process of honoring those wishes. By having her ashes returned to Illinois. To rest hand in hand with her Husband once again. Gloria's 87 years were full of life. She "finished her race – leaving the world a better place – in her own little way". There is a small Memorial Service for Gloria, to be held at the VanDemoore Funeral Home in Geneseo, IL., in the near future. Dates, Times & Arrangements will be announced, once she arrives back in Illinois.

Thank you;

Gary Isaacson, Chatsworth, Ga.

Greg Isaacson, Kewanee, IL.

Ganette Isaacson