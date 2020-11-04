Gloria Haviland

July 12, 1929 - November 3, 2020

East Moline - Gloria Haviland, 91, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Private family services will be held and burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Gloria Gould was born on July 12, 1929 in Milton, IA, the daughter of Lloyd and Christine (Thomas) Gould. She had worked in the cafeteria of Davenport Schools and as a secretary at the former Americana Nursing Home. She married Howard Haviland on December 28, 1946 in Davenport. Gloria loved to read and was a direct descendant of the founder of Bishop Hill, IL.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 74 years, Howard, daughters; Lynda (Paul) Knobloch, Davenport, Sherrill Burmeister, Davenport and Kathy Fogler, Davenport, grandchildren; Christopher Knobloch, Matthew Knobloch, Stacy Evans, Melissa Miller, Dan Sime and Christine Hamilton, ten great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and a brother Thomas Gould, Geneseo.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

