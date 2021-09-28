Grady B. Guyton

January 6, 1946-September 23, 2021

COLONA-Grady B. Guyton, 75, of Colona went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Funeral services will be 10am Friday, October 1, 2021 at Schroder Mortuary, Colona. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Thursday at the mortuary. Due to Covid 19 concerns masks are requested to be worn in the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the Tyler and Kellie Penn donor #23885 with IM (5233 Mt. View Road PO Box 5002 Antioch, TN 37011-5002)

Grady was born January 6, 1946 in Sulligent, AL the son of Ernest and Daisy (Harris)Guyton. He married Lana Kelley June 15, 1968 in Silvis, IL. Grady retired from John Deere Foundry in 1992. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved his church, Riverview Freewill Baptist Church in Bettendorf.

Survivors include his wife Lana; children Marie Guyton, Kelly Guyton, and Todd (Cat) Guyton; grandchildren Nathan, Zoe, Joziah, Judah, Jonathan, and Benton; brothers Roger (Marie) Guyton and Raymond (Debbie) Guyton; sister Carolyn Lovvorn and several nieces and nephews.

Grady was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Helen Parker and Ann Urban; brothers Willie Guyton and James Lovelace and a grandson Carson Guyton.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrodermortuary.com