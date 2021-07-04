Menu
Gregory Grudzinski
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN

Gregory Grudzinski

October 30, 1950-June 29, 2021

APPLE VALLEY-Gregory Grudzinski, 70, of Apple Valley, MN, entered into the presence of the Lord on June 29, 2021 as a result of lung cancer, surrounded by his family members. Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a private family gathering per his wishes. Memorials may be made for his grandchildren and sent to White Funeral Home, Apple Valley, MN.

Gregg was born October 30, 1950, with his twin sister, in Kewanee, IL to Charles and Bernice (Angielcyk) Grudzinski. He graduated from Alleman High School and continued his education at Augustana College and University of Illinois, Chicago. He worked many places in the quad cities and later moved to Minnesota, retiring from Emerson Process Management- Rosemount Division as a Senior Inspector in 2009.

He is survived by son Jarrod (Holly) Grudzinski, Rosemount, MN, son Geoffrey (Heather) Grudzinski, Burnsville, MN, 7 grandchildren, twin sister Debra Beyerlein, Geneseo, IL, niece Jennifer (Colton Moore) Beyerlein, Clarence, IA, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-lW Robert Beyerlein.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jul. 4, 2021.
Sad to know that you are gone. My condolences to your family.
Ed Finn
School
July 5, 2021
