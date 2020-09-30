Gregory Stemper

July 3, 1957-Friday, September 25, 2020

MOLINE - Gregory Stemper, 63, of East Moline, passed away, Friday, September 25, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family for a bench along the river to be dedicated in Greg & Serenity's name. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Greg's obituary at esterdahl.com. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Greg was born on July 3, 1957 in New Holstein, WI, the son of Gordon and Marlene (Heatherington) Stemper. He married Cindy Sears in 1986, in Moline and together they had one son, Adam. Greg was a calibration technician and business owner. He was a big car fan and loved restoring cars. Greg enjoyed fireworks, going to yard sales, shooting firearms, and most of all spending time with his granddaughter, Serenity, and his son.

Survivors include his son, Adam (Megan) Stemper, East Moline; granddaughter, Serenity Stemper; siblings, Alan Stemper, WI, Paula Stemper, WI, Janine Lackman, NC, David Teckam, CA, and parents, Gordon (Anna Mae) Stemper, WI.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene Heatherington.

