Guadalupe Hernandez

June 18, 1950-February 25, 2021

SILIVS-Guadalupe "Lupe" Hernandez, 70, of Silvis, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Silvis. Her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. Visitation will be 4-6pm, Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Masks will be required for all services. Memorials may be made to Hero Street Memorial.

Lupe was born June 18, 1950 in Moline, the daughter of Jess R. and Aurora (Herrera) Hernandez.

Lupe worked for over 30 years as a Respiratory Therapist at Unity Point Trinity retiring in 2019.

Lupe was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Silvis. She enjoyed live music, dancing, running and watching her grandchildren and their extracurricular activities.

Survivors include her children, Anthony (Margaret) Carton, Rock Island, Christopher (Theresa) Carton, Rock Island, Jennifer (Brian) Casey, Silvis, Sarah Soliz (Kevin Mezak), Chicago and David Soliz (Melinda Alatorre), Silvis; grandchildren, Rachel (Collin) Welker, Topher Carton (Kelsie Smock), Lauren Carton (Amedeus Odemba), Brittany Carton (Blake Burton), Alec Carton, Sean Casey, McLean Casey and Dominic Martinez; great grandsons, Henry and Fredrick; sisters, Margaret Moreno, Silvis, Mary Ann (John) Olvera, Milan and Rachel (Albert) Adell, Geneseo and brothers, Joseph (Lucille) Hernandez, Silvis, Michael (Becki) Hernandez, Jacksonville, FL and David Hernandez, Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Robert and Dann.

