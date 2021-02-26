Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Guadalupe Hernandez
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Guadalupe Hernandez

June 18, 1950-February 25, 2021

SILIVS-Guadalupe "Lupe" Hernandez, 70, of Silvis, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Silvis. Her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. Visitation will be 4-6pm, Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Masks will be required for all services. Memorials may be made to Hero Street Memorial.

Lupe was born June 18, 1950 in Moline, the daughter of Jess R. and Aurora (Herrera) Hernandez.

Lupe worked for over 30 years as a Respiratory Therapist at Unity Point Trinity retiring in 2019.

Lupe was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Silvis. She enjoyed live music, dancing, running and watching her grandchildren and their extracurricular activities.

Survivors include her children, Anthony (Margaret) Carton, Rock Island, Christopher (Theresa) Carton, Rock Island, Jennifer (Brian) Casey, Silvis, Sarah Soliz (Kevin Mezak), Chicago and David Soliz (Melinda Alatorre), Silvis; grandchildren, Rachel (Collin) Welker, Topher Carton (Kelsie Smock), Lauren Carton (Amedeus Odemba), Brittany Carton (Blake Burton), Alec Carton, Sean Casey, McLean Casey and Dominic Martinez; great grandsons, Henry and Fredrick; sisters, Margaret Moreno, Silvis, Mary Ann (John) Olvera, Milan and Rachel (Albert) Adell, Geneseo and brothers, Joseph (Lucille) Hernandez, Silvis, Michael (Becki) Hernandez, Jacksonville, FL and David Hernandez, Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Robert and Dann.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Mar
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
ive-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page
IL
Mar
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
800 - 17th St., Silvis, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Dear Jen, Brian & to all of your family, we offer you our deepest sympathy on the loss of your beautiful & loving mother. May the loving & happy memories you share of your mother, comfort you in the days ahead. Lupe & all of your family are in our prayers. May she Rest In Peace. Amen.
Mike & Colleen Crowder
March 2, 2021
Steve Peters and VenuWorks
March 1, 2021
Lupe, you smile and gentle way will be missed by many. My sincere condolences to your family and friends.
Connie Huizenga
February 28, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We hope cherished memories will give you strength and comfort as time passes.
Joaquin and Rose Espejo
February 28, 2021
Lupe, Rest in peace from your old next door neighbor. marti ramirez
Marti Wassenhove
February 27, 2021
Tom and Holly Lindell
February 26, 2021
Jennifer and Gerald Kozel
February 26, 2021
RIP Lupe.
Julie Livermore
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results